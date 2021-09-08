Dwayne Houston Hicks, Rocky Top

Dwayne Houston Hicks, age 58 of Rocky Top, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at this residence. He was born March 1, 1963 in Oak Ridge, TN to the late Houston and Shirley Jean Peters Hicks. Dwayne was a member of the Main Street Baptist Church where he loved driving the church van and all the children. He also loved witness to people, UT Football and Atlanta Braves Baseball. He was an employee of the Anderson County Sheriff Department. In addition to his parents, Dwayne is also preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl & Ruth Peters and Bob & Shirley Goodman, cousin, Nathan Sexton.

Survivors include;

Wife, Penny Soule Hicks of Rocky Top, son, Kristofer Hicks of Rocky Top, daughters, Heather Jean Hicks of Oak Ridge and Hanna Hicks of Rocky Top, Special Aunts, Wanda Massengill of Oliver Springs, Judy & Roy Allen of Oliver Springs and Paulette Foster of Oliver Springs, uncle, Bobby Peters of Kingston and many special Cousins.

Friends and Family will meet at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in funeral procession to the Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN for a Graveside Service with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating. The Interment will follow.

