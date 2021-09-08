Larry “Fergie” Ferguson, Harriman

Mr. Larry “Fergie” Ferguson, age 71 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 at his home. He was of the Baptist faith and a Vietnam Veteran with the United States Army. Fergie loved the outdoors, an avid Fisherman especially Fly fishing. He made his own Flies and used them, and he loved feeding his babies (deers). Fergie was a retired Chemical Operations Supervisor with Martin Merietta for 25 years. He was a former Jailer with Roane County Sheriffs Office and a former employee of Evans Mortuary. He was a wonderful husband, loving father and will be in our hearts forever. He was preceded in death by his Parents; Eugene and Margaret Ferguson, Father-in-Law; Floyd Tilley, Mother-in-Law; Virginia Tilley, Son; Chad Ferguson.

Survivors Include:

Wife of 48 years: Charlene Ferguson of Harriman, TN.

Daughter: Jenna R. Harp (Dan) of Harriman, TN.

Sister: Judy McKinney (Charlie) of Kingston, TN.

Host of Aunts, Uncles and friends

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Interment and graveside service will be held in the Roane Memorial Gardens with Rev. Larry Tilley officiating and Full Military Honors. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Larry “Fergie” Ferguson.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

