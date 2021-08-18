Timothy Carl Davenport, Rockwood

Mr. Timothy Carl Davenport, age 53, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at his home. He was born April 7, 1968, in Wayne County, Michigan, but grew up in Rockwood and graduated from Rockwood High School. Tim was a U.S. Army Veteran of Operation Desert Storm and was very proud of his military service. If you asked Tim his occupation, he would tell you that he was a “Professional Loafer”, but he was formerly a cemetery caretaker at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood and was formerly employed at Simerly Burial Vault Company in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tim enjoyed motorcycling, especially on his Indian motorcycle, and had many friends in the motorcycle community. He enjoyed watching wrestling from his youth. Most of all Tim had a really big heart, caring for others. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Jo Davenport, and his grandparents.

Survivors include:

Father: Carl Davenport of Rockwood, TN

Sister: Dellia Bennett of Rockwood, TN

Brother: David M. Davenport of Rockwood, TN

Girlfriend: Melissa Bratcher of Rockwood, TN

Special Friend: John Cates of Rockwood, TN

And a niece, nephew, and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, August 20, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Military honors will follow on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard. Cremation arrangements will be made.

