Oneita Hall Moore, 71

Oneita Hall Moore, age 71, departed this life at her home surrounded by family on August 14, 2021. She was born in Wind Rock, TN of the union of Samuel and Cecil Hall. She was a graduate of Harriman High School.

Oneita worked many years at Burlington Hosiery Mill before she became a Chemical Operator at Y-12 in Oak Ridge, Tn where she retired after 30 years of service. She was very active in the church where she was a member of the Gospel Chorus Choir, served on the Usher Board, and was a member of the Missionary Society. Oneita had many hobbies and interests but one of her favorites was making ceramics and she loved baking. Her greatest joy was loving her grandchildren.

Oneita was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Cecil Hall, husband of 32 years George Raymond Moore, Sr. Sister, Veronica Hall, and Great-grandson, Mykell Zaid Moore.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Daughters: Pearl (Jack) Gallaher of Rockwood, TN, Jessica Moore of Knoxville, TN, Son: George Raymond Moore Jr. (Adriene Kashin), Grandchildren: Desmond Moore, DeAndre Moore, Demetrius Moore, Destini Moore, Michael Green, Kayla Garner, devoted granddaughter: Cree Moore (Vershawn Cosby), Great-Grandchildren: Amarion Green, Aquillos Moore, Reign Moore, Devontae Gallaher, her devoted great-grandson. Brothers: Clarence Hall of Knoxville, TN, Terry Hall (Nancy) of Sahuarita, AZ, Sisters: Shelia Hall, Sandra Sue Hall, Virginia Jo (Glen) Hickman, Debra Hill, all of Harriman, TN, Sister-in-law: Dorothy Moore of Harriman, TN, Devoted cousin: Norma DeArmond of Harriman, TN, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 22nd, 2021, from 1:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. The family asks that all who plan to attend the service, please wear a mask. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Willie Gallaher officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Oneita Hall Moore.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

