Larry Holden Hughes, Kingston

Our beloved husband, father, papaw, and brother, Larry Holden Hughes, age 73, of Kingston, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday, August 16, 2021. He was a papaw to so many. He was a member of Laurel Bluff Baptist Church and also a member of the Disabled Veterans Hunting Club. Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a 1966 graduate of Midway High School and after graduating, enrolled at Milligan College before he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he proudly served his country, receiving the Airman’s Medal along with other citations of honor. Preceded in death by his parents, Bill & Dorothy Hughes; brother, Doug Hughes; sister, Tara Hughes.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 50 years

Amanda Louise Chavez Hughes of Kingston

Daughters

Sonia Shirran & husband, Dennis of Ten Mile

Toni Noe & husband, David of Knoxville

Son

Billy Hughes & wife, Kelly of Augusta, GA

Grandchildren

Josie, Demi, and Wyatt Shirran

Justin, Blake, and Alyssa Dutton

Will, Joshua, and Caroline Hughes

Brother

Van Hughes & wife, Janie of Ten Mile

Sister

Donna Tilson & husband, Mike of Jonesboro

Brothers-in-law & Sisters-in-law

Michael Chavez of Belmont, TX

Kam Chavez of Tucson, AZ

Christina & Brian Harris of Livonia, MI

Patrick Chavez of Indianapolis, IN

Several nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family and friends.

Graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm, Friday, August 20, 2021, at Edgemon Cemetery with Rev. Cal Adams and Gage Patterson officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Dutton, Blake Dutton, Wyatt Shirran, Preston Tilson, Austin Chavez, and Eric Hughes. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

