Jack Ray Snow Jr, Knoxville

Jack Ray Snow Jr., 68, of Knoxville, TN went home to be with Jesus July 15, 2021, at his home in Knoxville. He had a passion for racing and a love for music. He and his son, Wes, have always had a special racing goal that they would continually be working towards. He was especially gifted in ingenuity and passed that passion down to his son. He had many racing accomplishments, including NHRA national event winner. He was a graduate of Roane County High School and University of Tennessee. He was very proud to have been chosen as a walk on football player for the University of Tennessee where he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree. He loved his family and spending time with his grandkids. He had a contagious smile that would light up a room and was always known to be happy. He had a great sense of humor and was known to have the whole room laughing when he was around.

He is preceded in death by his son Corey Snow, parents Jack and Peggy Snow, brother Scott Snow, sisters Linda and Judy Snow.

He is survived by his son Wesley Snow, daughter-in-law Kim Snow, and grandsons Jackson and Cason Snow. Mother of his children Vivian Snow, niece Julie Davis, great nieces and nephews Caitlin, Austin, Whitney, and Troy.

The Family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with the Reverend Don Long officiating. Burial 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Snow Family.

