SEVERAL BRIDGES IN CUMBERLAND AND ROANE IN POOR CONDITION OR UNDER PLAN OF ACTION

With the recent issue of a vital bridge over the Mississippi River at the Tennessee/Arkansas line and the announcement of the bridge replacement on I-40 over the Clinch River in Roane County, our friends at 105.7 News took a look at others in need of repair in the area.

On-System bridges are those maintained, owned and operated by the State of Tennessee. They include bridges on or over the Interstate Highway System, the State Route Highway System, and miscellaneous highway bridges, like those in state parks. There are currently 8,420 On-System bridges, of which 271 (3.2 %) are considered poor.

Off-System bridges are those found on roads owned, maintained, and operated by local governments, including counties, cities and townships. There are currently 11,495 Off-System bridges, of which 605 (5.3 %) are considered poor. Caney Creek Road better known as The Caney Ford Bridge will e replaced later this year

The state has identified needed repairs on 7,428 bridges at an estimated cost of $3.7 billion.

Bridges in Tennessee are inspected every 24 months as expected by federal law, unless the condition of it necessitates a re-inspection.

Here is a look at the bridges in Cumberland and Roane County that are either under a “plan of action” or “state owned bridges under poor condition.” Plan of action reports indicate potential or immediate problems with the structure and need to be addressed.

BRIDGE ON WESTEL ROAD OVER PINEY CREEK – Built in 1979, it has an unknown foundation and risk of scouring cannot be determined.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – STATE OWNED UNDER POOR CONDITION

just to name a few of them – 7 BRIDGES

BRIDGE ON I-40 OVER HIGHWAY 70 NORTH (two of them close to Putnam County line) – Both built in 1963.

BRIDGE ON I-40 OVER HIGHWAY 70 EAST (Crab Orchard) – Built in 1966, this bridge recently was worked on after an accident.

BRIDGE ON HIGHWAY 70 OVER FALL CREEK (Ozone area) – Built in 1926, this is one of the oldest bridges in the county according to TDOT.

