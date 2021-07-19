Gertrude (Trudy) Mary Janisch, Clinton

Gertrude (Trudy) Mary Janisch (nee Dawidowicz), age 83 of Clinton, TN passed away on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021. Gertrude was born November 16th, 1937 in Chicago, IL and was of the Catholic faith. Through the years she was active in her church, she was a girl scout leader, cub scout leader, community activist, and educator. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with family and friends. Most of all she will be remembered for her unconditional love and compassion for all.

Trudy is preceded in death by her parents, Walter Dawidowicz and Mary Dawidowicz (nee Gorecki), her siblings, Casmier, Stephen, Dorothy Dawidowicz, Marcella Sajdera, Walter, Raymond, John, Joseph, her husband, John Janisch, daughter Anna Marie Janisch. Her niece Diana (last name ? )and nephew Walter (check this name)

She is survived by children, John Janisch (Rebecca), James Janisch (Olga Maldonado), Sandra Aquino, and Holly Janisch King (Patrick); grandchildren, Adelino Carrasquillo, Cassandra Carrasquillo, Nikko Todd, Brittany King, Miranda King, & Heather Janisch Wallace; great-grandchildren, Lindsey Wallace and Jesse Wallace; nephews Ronnie and Raymond Dow; nieces Virginia Sajdera, Patty Sue (? last name), Kathleen Haug, Jeannie Dawidowicz and Katherine Dawidowicz; sister in law, Beverly Janisch; nephew, Ronnie Yukowa; nieces Mary Ann Yukowa and Laurie Brancher; many many more great, nieces, nephews & friends.

The family will receive friends from 4 pm-8 pm at The Elms Funeral Home in Elmwood Park, IL on Friday, July 23rd, 2021. Mass will be held at Saint William Catholic Church in Chicago, IL on Saturday, July 24th, 2021 at 10 am followed by the graveside burial at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in River Grove, IL.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN ( holleygamble.com) and the Elms Funeral Home in Elmwood Park, IL ( elmsfh.com) are in charge of arrangements.

