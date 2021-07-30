Glenna Chaney, 78

Glenna Chaney, born August 15, 1942, moved to her eternal home on Thursday, July 29, 2021. She was the last of her 5 siblings born to Charles and Bertha Williams.

Left to mourn are her husband of 58 years, Allen; her 3 children, Averil & (Lovada) Chaney, Angie & (Rick) Howard, Jeff & (Chrissy) Chaney; 6 grandchildren, Averil Allen & (Stephanie) Chaney, Miles & (Cristiana) Chaney, Tabitha & (Junior) Gunnels, Charles & (Sonya) Newport, Rebecca Chaney and Samuel Chaney; 8 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Union Grove Baptist Church in Sunbright with Bro. Russel Jones, Bro. Charles Webb and Bro. David Coffman officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Zion Separate Baptist Cemetery on White Oak.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Glenna Chaney.

