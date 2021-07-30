Mildred Millidean Jordan Johnson, 95, Oak Ridge

Mildred Millidean Jordan Johnson, age 95, of Oak Ridge, joined her many loved ones in Heaven, July 28, 2021. She enjoyed her 95th birthday party on February 11, 2021. Millidean was born in Zack, TN to J.P. & Hattie Hicks Lashlee Jordan. She was always eager to share about her family because the year she was born her father was 75 and her mother was 44 and they both lived to see her get married. She wanted to attend high school but someone told her dad that it was no place for girls and at that time there was no money for books but she loved school so much that she decided to repeat the eighth grade. As a teenager, she became a Christian and was baptized. Pleasant Ridge Missionary Baptist Church was her home church for many years.

On Sundays she never knew who she was cooking for because family members near and far would stop by to eat. Millidean married Odys Johnson and they made their home in Camden. After her father died in 1944, her mother lived with them until her death in 1966. Millidean worked at the Henry L. Seigal factory in Bruceton, the Genesco factory in Camden, a factory in Clinton, and did various childcare. Three years after her husband passed she moved to Oak Ridge to be near her two daughters. Her greatest joy was being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, family trips, taking family pictures and reading political biographies.

Millidean was preceded in death by husband, Odys Johnson; parents, J.P. & Hattie Jordan; brothers, Lindel, Hershel, and Nelson Jordan; half-siblings, William Dewy Lashlee, George W. Jordan, James Wrightman Junior Jordan, Ada Elizabeth Jordan Holland, Ida Alice Jordan, Addie Jordan Cole, Ludie Jordan Bridges, Alizida “Zadie” Jordan parks, and Willie Wester Jordan.

Family was very important to her. She loved her eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins in the Jordan and Johnson Family line. She will be greatly missed by her daughters and their families. Survivors include daughters, Peggy Johnson Kee and husband, Charles, and Charlotte Johnson Benson and husband, Tim; 6 grandchildren: Robert Benson and wife, Michelle, David Benson and wife, Alison, Nathan Benson and wife, Kim, Deana Kee Ridge, and husband, David, Lee Ann Kee Starnes and husband, Rick, and Vicki Kee; and many other relatives and loved ones. The family would like to extend special thanks to a special friend, Lisa Smith of Jacksboro, TN for going out of her way to be a friend during their difficult days and to the staff of MMC and Covenant Hospice for their excellent care and for making it possible to be with Millidean during her final days. Memorial donations may be made to Covenant Hospice, 280 Fort Sanders West Blvd. Suite 202, Knoxville, TN 37922.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm EST Friday, July 30, 2021, at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge. A funeral service will follow at 7 pm with son-in-law, Rev. Tim Benson officiating. The family will also receive friends 1-2:30 pm CST Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden with funeral service to follow at 2:30 pm. Family and friends will then proceed to Camden City Cemetery for interment. Weatherford Mortuary & Oakdale Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook will be available at weatherfordmortuary.com & oakdalefuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mildred Millidean Johnson please visit our Tribute Store.

