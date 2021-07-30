Tennessee’s Tax-Free Holiday Weekend starts today

Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 1, 2021.  

During this time clothing, school supplies and computers may be purchased tax-free.  Certain restrictions apply.  Items sold online are also eligible.  Items must be purchase for personal use, not for business or trade.  

Clothing

Exempt: 

  • General apparel that costs $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.

Not exempt:

  • Apparel items priced at more than $100
  • Items sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum
  • Items such as jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment

School Supplies

Exempt:

  • School and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes

Not exempt:

  • School and art supplies individually priced at more than $100
  • Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum

Computers

Exempt:

  • Computers for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less
  • Laptop computers, if priced at $1,500 or less, also qualify as well as tablet computers

Not exempt: 

  • Storage media, like flash drives and compact discs
  • Individually purchased software
  • Printer supplies
  • Household appliances

During the period beginning at 12:01 am on Friday, July 30, 2021 and ending Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 11:59 pm, food, food ingredients, and prepared foods are exempt from sales tax.  This includes qualified sales of prepared food by restaurants, food trucks, caterers, and grocery stores.

Sales of alcoholic beverages are not included in items exempt during this period.

Food and Food Ingredients

Food and food ingredients are defined as liquid, concentrated, solid, frozen, dried, or dehydrated substances that are sold to be ingested or chewed by humans and are consumed for their taste or nutritional value. Food and food ingredients do not include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements.

Prepared Food

A food item qualifies as prepared food if it:

  • Is sold in a heated state or heated by the seller,
  • Contains two or more food ingredients mixed together by the seller for sale as a single item; or
  • Is sold with eating utensils, such as plates, knives, forks, spoons, glasses, cups, napkins, or straws provided by the vendor.

Prepared food does not include food that is only cut, repackaged, or pasteurized by the seller, and eggs, fish, meat, poultry, and foods containing these raw animal foods requiring cooking by the consumer as recommended by the Food and Drug Administration to prevent food borne illnesses.

