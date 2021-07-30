Glen Neifing, Knoxville

Glen Neifing, age 89 of Knoxville Tennessee passed away peacefully on July 29, 2021.

After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he attended the University of Illinois and the University of Massachusetts earning his Doctorate in Education. He developed and taught special needs and vocational high school programs for many years. Nicknamed Doc by his students, he put extra time and effort into helping them reach their potential.

Glen had many interests and especially enjoyed gardening, restoring antique cars, and home improvement projects. His homes featured amazing flower beds. He loved taking care of the family hobby farm and helping his daughter and close friends with a variety of equestrian activities.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Elizabeth Layton, and his brother, John W. Neifing.

He is survived by his daughter, Michele Lee Neifing.

A private family service will be held.

Donations to the Knoxville Botanical Gardens and Arboretum in his name are welcome.

