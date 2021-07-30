John Roger Lowe, Caryville

John Roger Lowe, age 76 of Caryville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his residence. John was born September 23, 1944, in Lake City, Tennessee to the late John Ramsey and Lillian Gaylor Lowe. John was the owner of Lowes Insulation. He was a member of New Life Ministries. John enjoyed owning his own business as well as collecting cars. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his sons: Gregory Lowe, John Lowe, and Dave Goodman, and brothers Dean Lowe, Glenn Lowe, and Jimmy Lowe.

Significant Other Teri Walker of Caryville

Sons Tony Lowe and Karen of Caryville

John Knight of Caryville

Robbie Lowe and Rhonda of Caryville

Ronnie Lowe of Clinton

Daughters Sherrie Earl of Lake City

Kelly Lowe of Lake City

14 Grandchildren

Special Friends Kyle Goodman of Lake City, Hobert Disney of Jacksboro, and Harold Goodman of Caryville

And a host of other friends and relatives.

Visitation: 4 pm to 6 pm, Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 6 pm, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Allen Shepard and Charles Goodman officiating.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 2 pm at the New Vasper Cemetery in Caryville.

