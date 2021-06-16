Wanda Susan Coffey Abston, Oakdale

Wanda Susan Coffey Abston went to be with our Lord on June 14th, 2021. Wanda was born May 31st, 1938, in Oakdale, TN. Momma was a loving woman. She never met a stranger. She was always there to help anyone that needed her. She loved God and her family with more love than one heart could hold. She was loved by her family and friends that knew her. Her memory will live on everyday through the many ways she touched each of our lives. She was preceded in death by her father: Lawrence Coffey and Mother Essie S. Edward Coffey; Brothers: Vance, Frank (Buddy), David (Junior), Leonard, and Larry Coffey; Sisters: Helen, Nellie, and Ruby Coffey; Grandson: Randall Corey Abston; and Husband: Jack Abston. She is survived by:

Sister: Linda Coffey Kilby

Sons: Steve Abston

Randy (Kathy) Abston

Scott (Angie) Abston

Adam (Alicia) Abston

Daughters: Teresa (David) Croft

Angela (Johnny) Bass

Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 17th, 2021, from 1:00-3:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral Service will follow at 3:00 pm ET with Bro. Keith Kilby, Bro. Tommy Kilby, and Bro. Tom Kilby Sr. officiating. Graveside and interment will follow in the Crab Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Wanda Susan Coffey Abston

