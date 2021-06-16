Mrs. Brenda Sue Neal, Rockwood

Mrs. Brenda Sue Neal, age 79, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at Signature Health Care in Rockwood, Tennessee. Her and her husband William “Bill” Neal lived on several Coast Guard bases in their earlier years of marriage which is where she found her love of playing tennis and socializing at the racket clubs. When she was home she loved to cook and the company of her dogs. Once her husband separated from the Coast Guard she got a job as a hobby to keep her busy. She loved her children unconditionally. She is preceded in death by her parents: Noah and Virginia Farner; and by her husband: William “Bill” Neal. She is survived by:

Sons:

Todd (Margaret) Neal

Kevin (Michelle) Neal

Cremation arrangements have been made and an interment may take place at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Brenda Sue Neal.

