Patricia (Pat) Larkin Shacklett, Rockwood

Patricia (Pat) Larkin Shacklett, RN died peacefully at home on June 14, 2021, with her husband and children in attendance. Pat and George met in 1950 through mutual friends. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 10th. Pat earned a BS in nursing at UT Memphis, an unusual accomplishment in those days. Pat and George moved to Rockwood, TN, where Pat was an office nurse in George’s private practice. She next worked at UTMRCH (now UT Medical Center) and later worked as an oral surgery nurse during the development of the Oral Surgery residency program.

Pat was a mother, nurse and excellent home manager. She enjoyed 70 years of family life and will leave a legacy for all to follow.

She is survived by her husband, George E. Shacklett, MD, two children, Amy Marie and George Ellis, Jr., three grandchildren, Rebecca Saroyan, Molly Suwinski and Sam Shacklett, as well as five great-grandchildren.

There will be two public visitations. The first will be on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021, at the Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel (6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919) from 1:00-2:00 pm ET. The second visitation will be on Thursday, June 17th, 2021, from 1:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN (805 N Gateway Ave, Rockwood, TN 37854). Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the UT Graduate School of Medicine’s George E. Shacklett Endowment. Gifts can be made online or sent to the Development Office at: 2121 Medical Center Way, Suite 110, Knoxville, TN 37920.

