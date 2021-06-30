Ronald Scott Ellis, Oak Ridge

Ronald Scott Ellis, age 58, went to be with the Lord on June 27, 2021. Scott was born on January 2, 1963 in Oak Ridge, TN. Scott graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1981 and attended the University of Tennessee. He was a commercial realtor in Oak Ridge. He also worked as the general manager of the Clarion Inn in Pigeon Forge. He was also a volunteer for the United Ostomy Association where he would visit patients and their families. Scott was a long-time member of Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge where he helped with the media ministry. Scott enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved playing cards with his family. He was always happiest around people.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Betty Jane Shearer Ellis and William Ray Ellis, his brother Rev. Glenn Ellis, and nephew Joshua Ellis.

He is survived by his daughter Kristina (Spencer) Casalenuovo, son Erik (Katy) Ellis, daughter Kati Ellis, siblings Stephen (Olga) Ellis, Dale (Pat) Ellis, Joy Rogers, Dawn (William) Strunk, grandchildren Grant, Jack, and Eleanor, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Caring Center at Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge, 130 Providence Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 1st from 6-7 pm at Central Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm. A private, family graveside service will be held Friday. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronald “Scott” Ellis please visit our Tribute Store.

