Donald “Don” Long, Clinton

Donald “Don” Long, age 84 of (Marlow) Clinton, TN entered the loving arms of Jesus on June 28, 2021. He was born on November 5, 1936, to the late Lonas Isaac and Frances Long of Clinton, TN. He was a Clinton High School graduate and a lifelong resident of the Marlow community. Don was a lover of his family. He enjoyed farming, fishing, and playing dominoes. Don served in the National Guard and retired early from K-25 in 1991. After retirement, he farmed and participated in the Farmer’s Market for 25 years. He attended 2nd Baptist Church of Clinton.

Don is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Pola Jean Cook of Marlow; brother-in-law, Owen K Richardson, of Clinton.

Don is survived by his wife of 65 years, Naomi Joyce Long; son, Vernon Long and wife, Gail, of Clinton, grandson, Josh Long of Joelton, TN; daughter, Donna Farler of Marlow; grandsons, Brandon Farler, of West Chester, Ohio; Jacob Farler, of Virginia Beach, VA; granddaughter, Rachel Farler, of Marlow and fiancee, Zach Collins, of Oakdale; daughter, Lori Brown, of Marlow; grandsons, Chris Brown and wife Marissa, of Marlow; Nick Brown and girlfriend, Stacie Jenkins, of Oak Ridge; daughter, Kim Everett and husband, Brad; grandson, Ben Everett of Oakdale, granddaughters, Ellen and Naomi Everett of Oakdale; several nieces and nephews and his faithful loving canine companion-little teacup yorkie, Mitzy.

The family would like to extend all their love and appreciation to April Hall and Tobye Lowe for not only taking such wonderful care of Daddy but loving him too! The door is always open.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, July 2, 2021, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral service to follow with Pastor David Phillips officiating. His graveside will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Anderson Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

