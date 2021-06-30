Misti Butler, Oak Ridge

Misti Butler, age 46, of Oak Ridge, went to be with the Lord June 27, 2021. She was a member of Oak Ridge Family Bible Church. Misti loved her church and had a service heart. She was very involved in the church ministries. Misti was a loving mother & devoted daughter, doting on her sons and always there to help her mother whenever needed. She loved animals and treated her dog, Tyson, like one of the family.

Misti was preceded in death by father, Ted Satterfield; grandparents, William Oplus & Nathleen McKinney; uncles, Jack & Sarge McKinney; and aunt, Glenna McKinney.

Survivors include mother, Brenda Satterfield; sons, Brett Butler and Cain Jordan; sister, Patti Bullen and husband Greg; uncles, Billy McKinney, Bobby McKinney, and Joe Miller; nephew, Jim Parker; dog, Tyson; and many other relatives, friends, and loved ones. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to help animals in need.

The family will receive friends 5-6 pm Friday, July 2, 2021, at Weatherford Mortuary. A celebration of Misti’s life will follow at 6 pm with Pastor Robert May officiating. Family and friends will meet 11 am Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Griffith Cemetery in Glenmary, TN for interment.

An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

