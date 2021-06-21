James “Jimmy” Evans, Crossville

News Department 17 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Mr. James “Jimmy” Evans, age 65, a resident of Crossville, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Cumberland Medical Center, Crossville, Tennessee. He was born January 30, 1956, in Detroit, Michigan. Jimmy was a retired Realtor with Caldwell Banker in Gatlinburg, Tennessee and was formerly a Printer. He also enjoyed coin collecting. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny & Maxine Evans; and his sister, Janet Evans.

Survivors include:

Brother:                      Johnny Evans of Thomson, GA

Niece:                         Sarah Evans Hoffman (Jason) of Columbus, OH

Cousins:                    Jeanette Mullins (Rodney) of Madisonville, TN

Mary Wells of Thomson, GA

Family and friends will meet on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment.

About News Department

Check Also

Betty Lou Neal, 81

On Saturday, June 18, 2021 Betty Lou Neal passed away after a brave battle at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: