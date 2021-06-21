James “Jimmy” Evans, Crossville

Mr. James “Jimmy” Evans, age 65, a resident of Crossville, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Cumberland Medical Center, Crossville, Tennessee. He was born January 30, 1956, in Detroit, Michigan. Jimmy was a retired Realtor with Caldwell Banker in Gatlinburg, Tennessee and was formerly a Printer. He also enjoyed coin collecting. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny & Maxine Evans; and his sister, Janet Evans.

Survivors include:

Brother: Johnny Evans of Thomson, GA

Niece: Sarah Evans Hoffman (Jason) of Columbus, OH

Cousins: Jeanette Mullins (Rodney) of Madisonville, TN

Mary Wells of Thomson, GA

Family and friends will meet on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment.

