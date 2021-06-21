Annette Pearson Thompson, 66

Annette Pearson Thompson passed away suddenly at U.T. Medical Center on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. She was 66 years old. Anette Thompson was born in Montpelier, Idaho to Ervin John Pearson and Inez Toomer Pearson.

Annette was devoted to her loving family and worked hard as a homemaker all her life. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Annette enjoyed photography, painting, puzzles, sewing, singing, board games, and baking. She attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming for two years.

Annette Pearson Thompson is preceded in death by her mother, Inez Toomer Pearson, her father, Ervin John Pearson, her mother-in-law, Floretta Elnora Addison, father-in-law, Andrew Jackson Thompson, brother-in-laws, John W. Thompson, Alan K. Beck, L. Walter Peterson, sister-in-law, Darlene Thompson, family dogs, Penny and Candice.

Annette Pearson Thompson is survived by her husband, Clark Lee Thompson, daughters, Melissa Ann Sauser, Michelene Kristina Thompson, brother, Dewayne Pearson, sister, Ida Marie Beck, son-in-law, Aaron Sauser, grandchildren, Andrew Sauser and Miriam Sauser, sisters-in-law, Charlotte Pearson, and Jamie Pearson, granddogs, Commander Riker, Cookie La Forge,

and many nieces, nephews, and other family members, friends, and pets.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 21st, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 140 S Jefferson Circle, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Bishop Pendley will be officiating the service. Interment is to follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, 1501 Bethel Valley Road, Oak Ridge, Tn 37830.

Annette’s favorite color was turquoise and the family asks that all to please wear a shade of blue to the service in her honor and memory no matter who you are.

In lieu of flowers, please do what Annette would do – send a card to a friend who needs some kind words, call a loved one, give someone a ride, bring someone a meal, sing a song, make some banana bread, paint a picture, share a poem, sit on the porch, listen to the birds, do what you feel is best, follow your heart, listen to the spirit, and be his hands on earth to help those in need.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Annette Pearson Thompson please visit our Sympathy Store.

