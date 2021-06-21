A Fiery Crash on Swan Pond Road Friday Sends Drivers to UT Medical Center Via LifeStar

A fiery vehicle crash on the 1000 block of Swan Pond Road in Roane County late Friday night resulted in injuries. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says in their report a 2005 Honda driven by 23-year-old Zachary McDaniel of Harriman lost control in a curve, over-corrected and hit an oncoming 2001 Ford operated by 41-year-old Brandy Davidson of Rockwood. The impact sent the Ford off the road and Davidson was freed from the wreckage as it started to be engulfed in flames. Right after impact, the Honda went airborne, spun counterclockwise and hit a guardrail. Air medical helicopters landed at a soccer field near the scene to take Davidson and McDaniel to U.T. Medical Center for treatment of injuries. The report says charges are pending against McDaniel.

