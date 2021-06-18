James Hugh “Jim” Rather, Oliver Springs

James Hugh “Jim” Rather, age 84, of Oliver Springs passed away at his home on June 18 after an extended illness. Jim was born in Wheat and lived in Oliver Springs since high school. He was retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory where he served as a guard captain. Jim was a committed Christian and formerly served as a Deacon of Kelleytown Baptist Church. In addition to his family and church, Jim’s passions were hunting, fishing, and gardening. Jim was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served in Korea.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Ruth Robinette Rather, and sister Bobbie Raby.

Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years Margaret Futrell Rather; son James Mark Rather and wife Angela; and daughter Kimberly Sharp and husband Mike.

Surviving grandchildren include James Derrick Rather and wife Miranda; and James Hunter Rather. Surviving great=grandchildren are Shae, Greenleigh, and Jase Rather.

Surviving siblings include brother Roy Rather and sisters Virgie Mullins, Sue Woods, and Pat Hensley, as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a graveside service, Monday, June 21, 2021 at 11:00am in the New Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery, Oliver Springs with Pastor John Edwards officiating.

To leave a note for Jim’s family or to sign the online guestbook, please go to jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of JAMES (JIM) HUGH RATHER, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

