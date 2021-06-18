Oliver Springs Council Passes a No Tax Increase Budget for 2021-22

However, Water and Sewer budget Has a 2% Increase

After the public hearing last night, The Oliver Springs Town Council members met in regular session but with three members out for assorted reasons. The council did have a quorum and was able to proceed.

The Town Council voted and passed last night to increase the fines for those who get a speeding ticket in town from $144.00 to now $235.00. This was passed and goes into effect immediately as the new Police Chief David Laxton suggested this to the council for passage.

Also approved was the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget for the General Fund, State Street Aid, Sanitation, and there is no tax increase for Oliver Springs residents, but when it was time to pass the Water/Sewer Budget. There will be a 2% increase in the water and sewer rates for customers this year.

Finally, the council did approve the purchase of two new bleachers for Arrowhead Park out of next fiscal year (2021-

2022) budget. They will be reimbursed by the school system to help offset those costs.

Last night’s Town council meeting will air here on BBB TV-12 on Saturday morning at 10am. It will also be streamed (in HD) and saved for on-demand viewing.



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

