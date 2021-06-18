Joseph Griffin, Rockwood

Mr. Joseph Griffin, age 78, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born May 20, 1943, in Rockwood, Tennessee, which he loved and remained a lifelong resident. Mr. Griffin was a member of the North Rockwood Baptist Church and was retired from U.S. Department of Energy, Oak Ridge National Laboratory X-10 facility with 41 years of service.

Most of all he was a Great Husband, Dad, Papaw, and Son-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cal Griffin and Sally Clark Griffin; brothers, Clyde Griffin, Frank Griffin, and Josh Griffin; sisters, Mildred Lawson, Betty Davis, and Beulah Bishop; and mother-in-law, Linda McElroy.

Survivors include:

Wife of 57 years: Ruth E. Griffin of Rockwood, TN

Daughter & Son-in-law: Sherry D. Laughlin (Steven) of Rockwood, TN

Grandsons: N. Bryce Laughlin (Chelsey) of Rockwood, TN

Zane E. Laughlin of Rockwood, TN

Sister: Cora Lane of Rockwood, TN

Brother: Jackie Griffin (Barbara) of Rockwood, TN

And several special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, June 20, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Jeff Parrott and Pastor Ben Whittenbarger officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee.

