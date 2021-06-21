Betty Lou Neal, 81

On Saturday, June 18, 2021 Betty Lou Neal passed away after a brave battle at the age of 81. Betty was born on May 23, 1940 to Harry and Alice (Brooks) Sevin in Rochester, Pennsylvania.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister and love of her life Edwin Winger. Known for her kindness, love of animals and knack for telling it like it is, she was an inspiration to all who knew her.

She is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A service will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 1 pm at Martin Funeral Home, Oak Ridge, Tennessee. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Sylvania Hills Cemetery in Rochester, Pennsylvania. Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements

