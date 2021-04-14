Mary “June” Whitaker, 91

Mary “June” Whitaker, age 91 passed away on April 13, 2021 in Knoxville. She was born on June 10 th, 1929 in Grady, AR and grew up in Corinth, MS. After getting married, she and Roy moved to Oak Ridge, TN area to work at the local plants. She was a faithful member of Beaver Creek Methodist Church and a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Clinton, TN.

June loved being around her friends, which she had a lot of, as well as her family especially her grandkids. They will all truly miss her. She will mostly be missed by her puppy, Bear. June was a creator at heart and always has a knitting or sewing project she was working on or a plant she was tending to. She was kind-hearted and loved others so well.

June is preceded in death by the love of her life, Golburn Roy Whitaker; her daughter, Cherry Kay Zimmerman; her brother, Lee Surratt; her sister-in-law, Valeria; her parents, Mary and Lee Roy Surratt.

She is survived by her son, Danny “Butch” Whitaker (Janice); brother, Johnny Surratt (Mary); son-in-law, Alan Zimmerman; grandchildren, Zachary Whitaker (Angela), Jessica Wilder (Sean), Andy Piper, Sam Zimmerman, Dan Zimmerman and Megan Rankin (Jeff). She is also survived by 10 great grandchildren (that she loved so much) and a lot of cousins. She will be greatly missed by everyone.

Per June’s request, the family will have a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers you may donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org.

