Martha Thornton Baker McSween, 90, Kingston

Martha Thornton Baker McSween, age 90, currently residing in Kingston, TN passed away Tuesday,

April 13, 2021. Martha retired from former Bank of Roane County after 20 plus years of service. She

was a longtime member of Swan Pond Methodist Church.

Preceded in death by parents, Condie (Pete) and Stella Thornton; first husband Troy W. Baker Jr. of

Harriman; brothers Gillis and Herbert Thornton of Rockwood; sister Adelene Daniels of Harriman.

Survived by; husband Charles McSween of Kingston; her children, Mike and Cindy Baker of

Knoxville, Kim and Rick Harris of Kingston; grandchildren Bryce and Courtney Harris of Rockwood,

Breck and Kelly Harris of Kingston, Will Baker of Knoxville and Elizabeth Baker of Knoxville; great

grandchildren Leighton and Leo Harris; step-children Cindy Sheldon, Steve McSween, Nancy and

Mark Hall; grandchildren Luke, Keiryn, Sarah and Elaine Hall, Mesha Ramsey; great grandchildren

Elan, Brielle and Kai Hall.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Roane State Foundation Raider Fund 276

Patton Lane Harriman, TN 37748 or www.roanestate.edu/foundation.

Celebration of life will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Kyker

Funeral Home in Harriman. Due to the continued concerns with COVID 19 the family ask that

masks and social distancing be practiced. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the McSween

Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

