Charlene Meadows Frogg, Harriman

Mrs. Charlene Meadows Frogg, age 81 of Harriman, passed away Monday, April 12,

2021 at Parkwest Medical Center. She was of the Baptist faith and attended many area

churches. Charlene was a veteran of the United States Army.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Ronnie Frogg.

One daughter: Sherry Carroll.

And her parents: Cordell H. and Lillie Mae Green Meadows.

She is survived by her two sons: Terry and Chris Carroll.

One daughter: Kelly Guilden.

Ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A special friend: Jo Collins, along with several other friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Bro.

Casey Stout officiating. The graveside service will be Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11:00

AM in the Midway Church of God Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Frogg family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

