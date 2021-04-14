Manhunt ends in Midtown

Brad Jones 6 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 2 Views

A search is over for a man that escaped Roane County Deputies during an arrest, has been located after a two-hour search. Roane Sheriff Jack Stockton said his officers went to an address on Bluff Road shortly after nine this morning to arrest 35-year-old Charles E. Kennedy on illegal drugs and weapons charges. After being cuffed, Kennedy ran from deputies into the woods. He was seen and caught hiding on the roof of a garage at 761 Old Hwy 70 where he was taken into custody. The subject was then taken to the Roane County Ambulance service facility in Midtown to be checked out and then was taken to the jail. We will have more on this story as it becomes available.

Charges are not listed yet on this individual.

Charles Edward Kennedy

RaceW
SexM
Eye ColorBRO
Hair ColorBRO
Weight145
Height6 04
Admit Date04-14-2021
Admit Time11:07 AM
Confining AgencyRoane

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Detour on Florida Avenue this week for asphalt repairs

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (April 12, 2021) – Oak Ridge Public Works crews will be detouring …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: