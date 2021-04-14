Manhunt ends in Midtown

A search is over for a man that escaped Roane County Deputies during an arrest, has been located after a two-hour search. Roane Sheriff Jack Stockton said his officers went to an address on Bluff Road shortly after nine this morning to arrest 35-year-old Charles E. Kennedy on illegal drugs and weapons charges. After being cuffed, Kennedy ran from deputies into the woods. He was seen and caught hiding on the roof of a garage at 761 Old Hwy 70 where he was taken into custody. The subject was then taken to the Roane County Ambulance service facility in Midtown to be checked out and then was taken to the jail. We will have more on this story as it becomes available.

Charges are not listed yet on this individual.

Charles Edward Kennedy

Race W Sex M Eye Color BRO Hair Color BRO Weight 145 Height 6 04 Admit Date 04-14-2021 Admit Time 11:07 AM Confining Agency Roane

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

