Virginia R. Griffith, Oliver Springs

Mrs. Virginia R. Griffith, 83 of Oliver Springs passed away at Methodist Medical Center on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

She was a 1961 graduate of Oliver Springs High School and was a very active member of Batley Church. She loved her church family and enjoyed spending time with her close friends. She married the late Floyd Griffith and began raising their three children.

She was a blessed wife, mother and grandmother. She had a passion for flowers and could tell you the names and origin of most flowers.

She was preceded in death her husband Floyd, parents, Leonard and Willie Harper; one sister, Virginia Fortner.

Virginia is survived by her children, Jason (Donna) Griffith, Marty (Tracy) Griffith and Lisa (Stephen) Bowers;

Grandchildren, Haley Stringfield, Emily Griffith, Sabrina Chafin, Sydney Rosenberger, Sierra Griffith, Meghan Bowers and Bradley Bowers;

Four Great-Grandchildren;

And many other family members and good friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday October 29, 2026, from 6:00 -7:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation 51 Edmonds Drive Oliver Springs, TN, 37840. Funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm. A private graveside will be held.

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