MEDIC Seeks Votes for Student-Designed T-Shirt

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is asking the public to help choose the winner of a T-shirt design contest featuring artwork by local high school students.

More than 30 original designs were submitted, and the field has been narrowed to four finalists. Voting is open online through Sunday, November 1.

The winning design will be featured on MEDIC’s March 2027 T-shirt, and the student artist will receive a $500 electronic gift card. The winner will be announced in November.

To view the finalists and vote, visit ahaslides.com/01BW5.

MEDIC is an independent nonprofit blood center serving hospitals and medical transport services across East Tennessee and southeastern Kentucky. For more information, visit medicblood.org.

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