Johnny Eugene Jarnigan, Clinton

Johnny Eugene Jarnigan, age 72, of Clinton, TN, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2026. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who will be missed dearly.

Johnny was a member of the Jarnigan Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, where he devoted his time and energy to his faith and community. An avid lover of the outdoors, Johnny spent countless hours soaking in the beauty of nature. Johnny was a simple soul and enjoyed quiets moment on his porch, where he found peace and happiness under the open sky. His passion for nature was infectious, and he often shared this love with his family and friends, creating memories that will be treasured for generations. Besides being outdoors, Johnny’s heart was most full when surrounded by his family, especially his adored great-grandchildren.

Johnny is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; father, Tom Jarnigan; and brothers, David Jarnigan and Mike Jarnigan.

He is survived by his mother, Wilma Jarnigan; daughters, Reecia Dupes (Greg) and Felicia Jarnigan (Kevin White); brothers, Neil Jarnigan (Patsy), and Paul Jarnigan; sister, Dorothy Stittums; grandchildren, Brandon Moody, Matt Dupes, Maleah Jarnigan, Miya Jarnigan, and Tucker Dupes; great grandchildren, Neegan Moody and Rylan Breeden.

Services are as follows:

Visitation: Thursday, October 29, 2026, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton from 5-7 PM.

Funeral Service: Immediately following visitation

Graveside Service: Friday, October 30, 2026, at Jarnigan Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery at 12 noon.

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