William Eugene Spencer III, 47



In Loving Memory of William Eugene Spencer III

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of William Eugene Spencer III, affectionately known to some of his friends as “Tiny.”

William was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend who will forever hold a special place in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Known for his unforgettable sense of humor, William had a special way of bringing laughter to those around him. Beneath his larger-than-life presence was a kind and generous heart, especially when it came to children.

He is preceded in death by his father, William Eugene Spencer Jr., and his stepfather, Micky T. Williams.

He is survived by his loving mother, Becky; his sisters, Lori, Jennifer, and Nicole; and his stepbrother, Terry.

He also leaves behind his cherished nieces and nephews, who lovingly knew him as “Uncle Bill”: William Alexander and his wife, Ashlett; Hannah Spencer, Spencer Davis; Genger Williams and her husband, Justin; Jordyn Adkins and her husband, Dallas; Quinten Delk, Jonah Smith, and Rebecca Williams; along with numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, whom he loved dearly. Also Special family friend Chuck Bales.

William was deeply loved by his family and friends, and his passing leaves an emptiness that words cannot express. While his absence will be felt by all who loved him, the memories made, the laughter shared, and the love he leaves behind will remain in their hearts forever.

He will be forever loved, deeply missed, and never forgotten.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of William Eugene Spencer, III.

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