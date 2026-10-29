Lloyd R. Gilmore Sr, Lancing

Mr. Lloyd R. Gilmore, Sr., passed away at his home on October 29, 2026.

He is preceded in death by his father Lloyd R. Gilmore, Sr.; father-in-law Forrest E. Langley, Jr.; brother-in-law Tim Langley; sister-in-law Donna Lay.

He is survived by his wife Diane Gilmore; son and daughter-in-law Ray and Jennifer Gilmore; granddaughter Dakota Gilmore; sister and brother-in-law Michelle and David Pereira; brother and sisters-in-law Keith and Sharon Cooper, Chris and Lynn Langley, and Jeff and Rhonda Langley; sister-in-law Barbara Murphy; mother Connie Gilmore; mother-in-law Virginia Langley, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family has chosen cremation, no services are scheduled at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Lloyd R. Gilmore, Sr.

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