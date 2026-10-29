Billy Joe “BJ” Bowling, 46

Billy Joe “BJ” Bowling, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on October 15, 2026, leaving behind a family who loved him dearly and a community touched by his gentle spirit.

Though he quietly fought heavy battles with his mental health, BJ’s story was defined by his resilience, his big heart, and a profound turning point in his life. Recently, he found a renewed sense of purpose, peace, and deep faith through his connection with KARM (Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries), where he felt truly understood and valued. He also experienced the beauty of finding love, which brought immense light to his days.

BJ is survived by his loving mother, Mary Ann Campbell; his brother, Ronnie Bowling; his sisters, Tabatha Bowling, Michelle Hoenie (Kevin), and Elizabeth Bowling; his nephew, Zackary Bowling; his niece, Jasmine Bowling; as well as several beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Glen Nathan Bowling; his paternal grandparents, George and Mary Bowling; his maternal grandparents, Rondie and Gertie Burns; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In honoring BJ’s compassionate heart, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in the form of new socks and underwear to KARM or any local homeless shelter, helping to extend the same practical kindness and dignity to others that BJ cared so much about.

You are encouraged to share a memory of BJ and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral & Cremation Service of Oak Ridge, TN, is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.

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