Planned Oak Ridge Power Outage Scheduled for Early Thursday

Some Oak Ridge residents will be without electricity early Thursday, October 22, while city crews replace equipment nearing failure.

The Oak Ridge Electric Department has scheduled the outage from approximately 1 to 4 a.m. The city’s release says it will affect customers north of Oak Ridge Turnpike, from New York Avenue to Melton Lake Drive.

Methodist Medical Center is not expected to be affected.

Crews will bring a new high-voltage switch into service and take the existing switch offline. City officials say the work will help prevent equipment failure and improve electric service reliability.

The outage could last up to three hours, although power may be restored sooner if crews finish ahead of schedule.

Customers still without power after 4 a.m. Thursday should call or text 833-628-3400. An outage map is available at oakridgetn.gov/outages.

For more information, please contact the Oak Ridge Electric Department at (865) 425-1803 or visit oakridgetn.gov/electric.

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