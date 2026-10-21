Rockwood Man Arrested on Two First-Degree Murder Charges

UPDATE FROM TBI (Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at 8:28pm)

ROANE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, has resulted in the arrest of a second individual in connection with a Ten Mile murder.

On January 27th, at the request of 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson, TBI agents began investigating the death of Elton Richardson (DOB 08/11/1981) that occurred in the 4600 block of Decatur Highway in Ten Mile. During the course of the investigation, law enforcement officers identified Mitchel Crass (DOB 04/07/1983), as one of the individuals responsible for Richardson’s death.

On Monday, the Roane County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Crass with one count of First-Degree Murder, one count of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder, and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Tampering with Evidence. Today, Crass was arrested and booked into the Roane County Jail. His bond has been set at $865,000. Click here to read the first news release issued in this case

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

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A Rockwood man is in custody following a Roane County grand jury indictment on two counts of first-degree murder.

Rockwood police, assisting the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office, arrested 43-year-old Mitchel Jonathan Crass this morning at 211 Baldwin Avenue. Authorities say he was taken into custody without incident.

Crass was transported to the Roane County Jail, where booking records show he was booked at 8:23 a.m. on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of tampering with or fabricating evidence. His total bond was reported at $865,000.

Details about the circumstances behind the charges were not immediately available. BBB-TV is seeking additional information and will provide updates as more details are confirmed.

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