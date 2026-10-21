Rockwood Man Arrested on Two First-Degree Murder Charges

Brad Jones 5 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1,227 Views

UPDATE FROM TBI (Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at 8:28pm)

ROANE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, has resulted in the arrest of a second individual in connection with a Ten Mile murder.

On January 27th, at the request of 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson, TBI agents began investigating the death of Elton Richardson (DOB 08/11/1981) that occurred in the 4600 block of Decatur Highway in Ten Mile. During the course of the investigation, law enforcement officers identified Mitchel Crass (DOB 04/07/1983), as one of the individuals responsible for Richardson’s death.

On Monday, the Roane County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Crass with one count of First-Degree Murder, one count of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder, and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Tampering with Evidence. Today, Crass was arrested and booked into the Roane County Jail. His bond has been set at $865,000. Click here to read the first news release issued in this case

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

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A Rockwood man is in custody following a Roane County grand jury indictment on two counts of first-degree murder.

Rockwood police, assisting the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office, arrested 43-year-old Mitchel Jonathan Crass this morning at 211 Baldwin Avenue. Authorities say he was taken into custody without incident.

Crass was transported to the Roane County Jail, where booking records show he was booked at 8:23 a.m. on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of tampering with or fabricating evidence. His total bond was reported at $865,000.

Details about the circumstances behind the charges were not immediately available. BBB-TV is seeking additional information and will provide updates as more details are confirmed.

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About Brad Jones

BBB Communications Owner/Operator Brad Jones has been part of the company since August 1996. A graduate of Coalfield High School in 1987, Brad later earned his degree from the University of Tennessee College of Communications in 1995, where he was honored with the 1995 Broadcast Production Student of the Year Award. Brad began his broadcasting career while still attending college, working at Shop at Home, Inc. from 1993 to 1995. He later worked at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 to 1996 before doing freelance production work in Nashville. In August 1996, he joined the staff at BBB Communications, where he has remained ever since. In 2001, Brad also spent a short time working as a news photographer for WVLT-TV while continuing his role at BBB TV. In addition to his work in local broadcasting, Brad also works part-time at Jewelry Television and works with Packman Productions on “Rivalry Thursday” during football season. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. Nicole works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology Associates. Together they have three children: Trevor Bogard, Chandler Jones, and Naomi Jones, along with three grandchildren: Carter Bogard, Lucas Hayward, and Adalynn Reece Bogard.

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