Rockwood Police Arrest One on Drug Charges

The Rockwood Police Department made a significant arrest when they pulled over a vehicle on Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. The female driver, identified as 27-year-old Hannah Marie Sexton, was taken into custody. According to Rockwood police detective Dustin Arnold, he observed the car making illegal traffic lane changes and conducted the stop near The Little Caesars on Gateway Avenue just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9th.

During an initial search of the vehicle, authorities discovered a backpack that Sexton claimed as hers. Inside the backpack, they found 24.04 grams of heroin and 6.15 grams of methamphetamine. The combined street value of these illegal drugs is substantial. The substances were sent to the TBI lab for further evaluation.

Hannah Marie Sexton faces several charges and is currently jailed at the Roane County jail with no bond:

Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession of Controlled Substance Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Methamphetamine – Manufacture, Delivery, Sell or Possess Violation Registration Law Criminal Impersonation Other Than Law Enforcement

She is being held without bond at this time

