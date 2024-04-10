Kingston City Council Appoints Pastor Phillip Martin to Vacant Seat in Tight Vote

In a closely contested vote, the Kingston City Council has appointed Pastor Phillip Martin to fill the vacant seat left by Randy Childs, who resigned last month due to relocation outside the city limits. The decision came after a four-to-three vote during a recent council meeting.

Pastor Phillip Martin – Picture courtesy of The Grove Church

Pastor Martin, who leads The Grove Church in Kingston, delivered a compelling address to the council, expressing his desire to serve as a representative and outlining his vision for the city. His impassioned plea evidently resonated with the majority of council members, securing their support for his appointment.

During the meeting, two other candidates, Levi Lankford and Michael Greenwell, also vied for the council seat. Lankford received three votes alongside Martin in the initial round of voting. However, with the council deadlocked at three-to-three, a second vote became necessary. Ultimately, Mayor Tim Neal changed his vote in favor of Martin, resulting in a four-to-two decision in Martin’s favor.

Greenwell, who manages Hobby Lobby in Knoxville’s Turkey Creek Center, did not receive any votes.

Philip Martin is now set to assume his responsibilities as a member of the Kingston City Council. He is expected to be sworn in later this week and will take his seat at the upcoming work session, scheduled for the first Tuesday of May.

With Pastor Martin’s appointment, the council looks forward to his contributions and leadership as they continue their efforts to serve the community and address key issues facing the city.

