Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce Protomet Corporation to Expand Manufacturing Presence in East Tennessee

Tennessee-based engineering and manufacturing corporation to create 250 new jobs in Roane County, locate operations in the former Albahealth building

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter and Protomet Corporation officials announced today the company will expand its footprint in East Tennessee by establishing engineering and manufacturing operations in Rockwood.

Protomet will create 250 new jobs and invest $25 million as the company acquires and retrofits the former Albahealth building on North Gateway Avenue.

The Roane County facility will be state-of-the art, joining and supporting Protomet’s other manufacturing operations in Loudon and Anderson counties.

Protomet Corporation is a manufacturing, engineering and technology corporation headquartered in Loudon, Tennessee. Protomet serves an array of customers, including automotive, boating and homeland security. With the additional plant in Rockwood, Protomet will employ more than 500 Tennesseans.

Since 2020, TNECD has supported nearly 50 economic development projects in the East Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 9,000 job commitments and $2.6 billion in capital investment.

