STATE VETERINARIAN ISSUES ORDER FOR DAIRY CATTLE MOVEMENT

Brad Jones 3 hours ago News Leave a comment 6 Views

In response to the USDA confirmation of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in dairy cattle in four states, the State Veterinarian has ordered a movement restriction on dairy cattle coming to Tennessee from the affected premises. As of April 1, 2024, Texas, Kansas, Michigan, and New Mexico had confirmed cases of HPAI in dairy cattle and results for a presumptive positive test for a herd in Idaho are pending at the National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL). NVSL confirmed that the strain is H5N1, which has been circulating in wild birds for the last several years and appears to have been introduced to these herds by wild birds.

Although there have been no detections of HPAI in cattle in Tennessee, producers are reminded to practice strong biosecurity Cattle owners should minimize animal movements and isolate sick cattle. New animals should be quarantined for a minimum of two weeks before introducing them to an established herd.Cattle impacted by HPAI may exhibit low appetite, flu-like symptoms, and thick and discolored milk accompanied by a sharp reduction in milk production

