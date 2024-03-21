Man arrested and faces two counts of aggravated sexual battery

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Alexander Lee Wilmeth faces two counts of aggravated sexual battery. Roane County deputies arrested Wilmeth yesterday. He was transported to jail and initially placed under bonds totaling $75,000. Authorities will release more details soon about the circumstances leading to the charges.

Remember that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. All police records are public information, and this is where we receive our stories on arrests.

Alexander Lee Wilmeth

Age/Race/Sex: 28 / W / M

Booking Number: 27973

Booked: 03/20/2024

Released:

Arresting Agency: ROANE – TN0730000

Arresting Date/Time: 03/20/2024 00:23

Bond: $75,000.00

1 – Aggravated Sexual Battery

Offense Date: 03/20/2024

Bond: $37,500.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

2 – Aggravated Sexual Battery

Offense Date: 03/20/2024

Bond: $37,500.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...