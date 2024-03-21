Man arrested and faces two counts of aggravated sexual battery

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Alexander Lee Wilmeth faces two counts of aggravated sexual battery. Roane County deputies arrested Wilmeth yesterday. He was transported to jail and initially placed under bonds totaling $75,000. Authorities will release more details soon about the circumstances leading to the charges.

Remember that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. All police records are public information, and this is where we receive our stories on arrests.

Alexander Lee Wilmeth
Age/Race/Sex: 28 / W / M
Booking Number: 27973
Booked: 03/20/2024
Released:
Arresting Agency: ROANE – TN0730000
Arresting Date/Time: 03/20/2024 00:23

Bond: $75,000.00

1 – Aggravated Sexual Battery
Offense Date: 03/20/2024
Bond: $37,500.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency: Roane

2 – Aggravated Sexual Battery
Offense Date: 03/20/2024
Bond: $37,500.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency: Roane

