Kingston 1st Annual Street Festival this Saturday

The inaugural Spring Street Festival in Roane County is set for this Saturday in downtown Kingston, marking the city’s annual celebration of spring. Festivities kick off at 11:00 a.m. and will continue until 4:00 p.m., centered around the Court Street area near the courthouse. Several streets will be closed to accommodate craft booths and vendors, with live music enhancing the atmosphere. The event promises a day of enjoyment for the whole family at the Spring Street Festival in downtown Kingston.

