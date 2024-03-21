UCOR recognized as a national Top Workplace

Oak Ridge, Tenn., March 21, 2024 – At a ceremony in New York yesterday, United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) was recognized with the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award. The award, from USA Today and Energage, was based solely on feedback provided by the UCOR workforce. UCOR is the lead cleanup contractor for the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Oak Ridge Reservation.

Caption: Mary Alice Douglas, UCOR Human Resources Manager, and Chris Caldwell, UCOR Communications Manager, accept the Top Workplaces USA award in New York City.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Awards are given in four categories. UCOR was the only company in the Knoxville region to win in the “Large (1,000-2,499 employees)” category. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers, that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

UCOR was named a regional Top Workplace by the Knoxville News Sentinel and Energage in 2022 and 2023.

“The survey has been an important tool for us, not only to identify where our employees think we can improve, but also to learn what they think we are doing really well,” said UCOR President and CEO Ken Rueter. “Given the high hazard work we do, it is rewarding to have our workers tell us that we do a great job keeping them safe.”

UCOR’s 2,200+ workers are dedicated to safely reducing environmental risk on the Oak Ridge Reservation while helping DOE’s Office of Science and the National Nuclear Security Administration continue their important missions. Learn more about the company at UCOR.com.

