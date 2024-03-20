Linda S. O’Brien, 75, went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 15, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 18, 1948, to the late Lewis and Helen Bell (McCoy) Brooks in Columbia, South Carolina.

She loved to spend time with her family and never missed the opportunity to tell everyone she loved them. Linda had a heart for helping those in need and would crochet hats to take to the homeless shelters during the winter. Whether it was a crocheted hat or a hot meal, she always took care of those around her. She was a very talented artist who loved drawing, painting, and even creating an art piece out of chalk in the parking lot of the local high school. She was a devout Christian and was a member of Edgemoor Baptist Church for many years. Her church family held a special place in her heart. Linda couldn’t help but make friends with everyone she would meet. She truly touched the hearts of those who had the blessing of meeting her.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Barry O’Brien.

She is survived by her son, Shawn O’Brien, sister, Verna Barrett, granddaughters, Elizabeth Chandler, Chrissy Edwards, Camile, Cadance, and Ella O’Brien; grandsons, Michael and Tommy Stanley, Atticus, and Arrow O’Brien, and many great-grandchildren and special friends.

Friends and family may gather at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home to celebrate Linda’s life on Friday, March 22, 2024, from 5 pm until the start of the memorial service at 6:30 pm.

Linda will rejoin her husband at Barlett Cemetery in Illinois at a later date.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...