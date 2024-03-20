Road work to begin on Melton Lake Drive next week

Brad Jones

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 20, 2024) — Drivers who travel Melton Lake Drive can expect delays beginning Tuesday, March 26, while Oak Ridge Public Works crews conduct shoulder maintenance, weather permitting.

To avoid high traffic times, work is expected to start after 8 a.m. and should be done by 3 p.m. each day. This work is set to last about one week.

Drivers in both directions may experience temporary lane closures and more traffic than usual. People are asked to use caution while traveling through the work zones, plan accordingly and expect temporary delays.

For more information, please contact Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875.

