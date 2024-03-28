City of Norris job opening for Police Officer and part time street laborer

Brad Jones 22 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 6 Views

The City of Norris is currently seeking a Tennessee P.O.S.T Certified Police Officer. Candidates must pass a background check, physical, psychological, and drug test before any hiring decision. Applicants should be at least 21 years old and, if applicable, honorably discharged from the armed forces. Officers will engage with the community to foster a positive, community-oriented policing approach. The aim is to partner with residents, faith groups, businesses, and other community entities to enhance crime prevention, problem-solving, and service quality. The salary ranges from $37,756 to $47,667 annually, depending on experience and qualifications. Applications must be submitted to the Norris Chief of Police by 4 pm on April 26, 2024. The City of Norris is an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Certified Drug-Free Workplace.

Additionally, the Norris City Government announces a seasonal opening in the Public Works Department, starting around May 28, 2024, and ending around August 9, 2024. The role of General Laborer (Seasonal Full-Time) offers $14.00 to $16.50 per hour, based on experience and education. Applications should be submitted to the Norris Public Works Director by 4 p.m. on April 26, 2024. The City of Norris is an Equal Opportunity Employer and upholds a Certified Drug-Free policy.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Rockwood Assited Living Facility mandated to close by State order

The Victorian Square Assisted Living facility in Rockwood is scheduled to close mid-April. Documents from …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.