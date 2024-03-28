City of Norris job opening for Police Officer and part time street laborer

The City of Norris is currently seeking a Tennessee P.O.S.T Certified Police Officer. Candidates must pass a background check, physical, psychological, and drug test before any hiring decision. Applicants should be at least 21 years old and, if applicable, honorably discharged from the armed forces. Officers will engage with the community to foster a positive, community-oriented policing approach. The aim is to partner with residents, faith groups, businesses, and other community entities to enhance crime prevention, problem-solving, and service quality. The salary ranges from $37,756 to $47,667 annually, depending on experience and qualifications. Applications must be submitted to the Norris Chief of Police by 4 pm on April 26, 2024. The City of Norris is an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Certified Drug-Free Workplace.

Additionally, the Norris City Government announces a seasonal opening in the Public Works Department, starting around May 28, 2024, and ending around August 9, 2024. The role of General Laborer (Seasonal Full-Time) offers $14.00 to $16.50 per hour, based on experience and education. Applications should be submitted to the Norris Public Works Director by 4 p.m. on April 26, 2024. The City of Norris is an Equal Opportunity Employer and upholds a Certified Drug-Free policy.

