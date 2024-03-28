City of Norris Paving Notice

(From the Norris Bulletin) The City of Norris has engaged Pave Grade & Aggregate, Inc., through a public bidding process, to carry out road resurfacing services for the Spring 2024 season. The City values your patience and cooperation as some delays and inconveniences may occur. For your safety, your vehicle’s, and our workers’, please proceed with caution. Manholes, water valves, and inlets will be uncovered and highlighted with bright neon paint during the resurfacing. Caution is advised until the final asphalt layer is applied.

Asphalt paving. Paver machine and workers. Envato Elements

Weather permitting, road paving is set to start on or after March 25 and conclude by June 9, 2024.

Parking on the roads within the project area should be avoided. The roads undergoing resurfacing are Butternut Drive and Hickory Trail Road. The process will involve milling, power brooming, and cleaning the road surface, followed by spraying a tack coat and applying asphalt. The tack coat can be slippery and may splatter onto vehicles or driveways. We will strive to reduce this risk while ensuring traffic flow throughout the project.

