Ronald Lloyd Klueh, 87

Ronald Lloyd Klueh, age 87, passed away on Saturday, March 24, 2024. Ron was born on October 23, 1936, in Ferdinand, Indiana to Gilbert and Virginia Klueh. Ron married Helen (Kays) Klueh at St. Mary Church in Huntingburg, Indiana, on September 7, 1959. They met when they were both in high school and the two were loving companions for 64 years of marriage until Helen’s passing in February. They enjoyed traveling, good food, and friends, but they especially enjoyed spending time with each other.

Ron served in the Army for 2 years, then he continued on to college. Despite, or more likely, in spite of the naysayers, he pursued his education, graduating with a BS from Purdue University, then an MS and a PhD in metallurgy and material science from Carnegie Mellon University. Ron’s professional life began at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in 1966 as a research metallurgist. While at the Lab, he published over 220 scientific and technical papers. He was well-known and respected in his field here and abroad. Ron had a love for writing. In addition to technical writing, Ron wrote two techno-thriller novels: Perilous Panacea and The Pittsburg Stealers. Those were followed by his latest work which tells a coming-of-age story of a young man during the Korean War era. His passion for telling well-crafted stories lasted over 50 years. His family recalls hearing the rat-a-tat-tat of his manual typewriter during the 1970s that lasted well into the night. Thankfully he was an early but somewhat reluctant adopter of the personal computer.

Ronald is survived by his daughter Rona Klueh, Portland, OR, Kevin (Kathy) Klueh, Orlando, FL, granddaughter Zoey Klueh, Boulder, CO, grandson Ethan Klueh, Orlando, sister Imogene, Ferdinand, IN, brother Ken and sister Maureen of Joshua Tree, CA. The family will receive friends at St. Mary Church on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, from 12:00 PM-1:00 PM followed by services and Mass at 1:00 PM with Father Neil Blatchford officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Ron’s memory to St. Mary’s School in Oak Ridge or the Transplant Clinic at Methodist Transplant Institute, P.O. Box 42048, Memphis, TN 38174-2048.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...